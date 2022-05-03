Supermarket giant Aldi has confirmed it is coming to Seaton after reaching an agreement to take over the Underfleet Way Co-op site.

The Herald reported that the Co-op supermarket in Seaton is set to close its doors in June and Aldi has now confirmed its plans to take over the site in Seaton.

Currently, the nearest Aldi store to Seaton is currently in Exeter Road, Honiton.

An Aldi spokesman said: "We have reached an agreement with Co-op to acquire their Seaton store and anticipate this will reopen as an Aldi store early next year.

"This acquisition is part of our long-term strategy to bring Aldi’s unbeatable value to even more customers across the UK.”

Co-op previously said 'after careful consideration' it was closing the Seaton store with the doors closing for the final time on Saturday, June 11.

A Co-op spokesman said: "The Co-op is moving forward with a clear purpose and momentum and while this often involves opening new stores, we also regularly review our existing locations.

"The decision to close any store is not taken lightly and, only after careful consideration is our store in Seaton to close.

"The decision is in no way a reflection on the hard work and commitment of colleagues, who have been informed and are being fully supported. We would like to thank the community for its support of the store over the years.”