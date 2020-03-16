Aldi wants to increase the size of its Honiton store - and create 31 new parking spots

A national retailer has announced plans to increase the size of its Honiton store and car park.

Aldi, in Exeter Road, has submitted a planning application to extend its southern corner of the store by 225sq m and reconfigure its car park to offer 104 customer parking spaces instead of 73 - an increase of 31.

If the scheme wins approval from district planners, the store would increase the size of its retail footprint from 990sq m to 1,212sq m.

The proposed changes to the car park would also comprise two electric vehicle parking bays and an additional pair of 'parent and child' spaces.

A new pedestrian crossing and path would be created, linking the reconfigured car park to new store.

The plans say the materials used for the new extension will mirror the current look of the existing supermarket and will match the 'existing character' of the shop.