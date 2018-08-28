Hotel backs Lyme youth club

High speed action at The Hub Youth Club. Picture Diane Earle Archant

Award winning Alexandra Hotel is helping to fund weekly sessions at The Hub

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Lyme’s Alexandra Hotel and Restaurant is supporting the work at The Hub Youth Club.

And organisers are hoping more local businesses will help to provide vital funding.

Spokeswoman Diane Earle said: “Having monthly financial support from The Alexandra Hotel and Restaurant is key to keeping the sessions open and staffed by our professional youth workers and is very much appreciated.”

Kathryn Haskins, director of the award-winning hotel, said: “The Hub is such a wonderful organisation and the space they provide for young people is of such great importance. We hope to help not only financially, but also by facilitating those interested in working in the hospitality industry by offering training and opportunities.

“The industry has huge scope for travel and amazing opportunities for young people we are thrilled to work with the youth club and those that may be interested in this.”

Any other local businesses interested in providing financial help should contact Diane on 01297 444266 or email diane@lrdt.co.uk See www.hublyme.co.uk