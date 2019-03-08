Fire crews called to Alfington house fire

A house in Alfington was ravaged by fire in the early hours of Monday morning (September 16).

Fire crews from Ottery St Mary, Honiton and Middlemoor were called to the fire at the property in Mill Lane.

The fire service was called at 2.44am, with reports of the fire starting in a conservatory and the house's residents evacuating.

Crews got to work to extinguish the fire, using a hose reel jet, a safety jet, a positive pressure ventilation fan and a thermal imaging camera.

All persons were accounted for, and the cause of the fire is believed to be accidental.

A final update from the fire service said the fire caused '100 per cent damage' to the ground floor, with the first floor suffering slight smoke damage.