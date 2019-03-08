Advanced search

Digital Decoded

Fire crews called to Alfington house fire

PUBLISHED: 08:44 16 September 2019 | UPDATED: 08:44 16 September 2019

Archant

A house in Alfington was ravaged by fire in the early hours of Monday morning (September 16).

Fire crews from Ottery St Mary, Honiton and Middlemoor were called to the fire at the property in Mill Lane.

The fire service was called at 2.44am, with reports of the fire starting in a conservatory and the house's residents evacuating.

Crews got to work to extinguish the fire, using a hose reel jet, a safety jet, a positive pressure ventilation fan and a thermal imaging camera.

All persons were accounted for, and the cause of the fire is believed to be accidental.

A final update from the fire service said the fire caused '100 per cent damage' to the ground floor, with the first floor suffering slight smoke damage.

Most Read

Fire crews called to Alfington house fire

Honiton – a town with great community spirit

Duncan Sheridan-Shaw at The Pig at Coombe. Ref edr 31 19TI 9486. Picture: Terry Ife

Bumper turnout for Axminster Carnival parade

Axminster Carnival. Ref mhh 38 19TI 0294. Picture: Terry Ife

Over 55s enjoy freedom of swimming in open water with confidence thanks to new scheme

Wild swimmers in Sidmouth pool. Picture: East Devon District Council

Devon Open Studios: exhibition at Creative Beings, Awliscombe

Different types of artwork at the exhibition in Awliscombe. Picture: Creative Beings

Most Read

Fire crews called to Alfington house fire

Honiton – a town with great community spirit

Duncan Sheridan-Shaw at The Pig at Coombe. Ref edr 31 19TI 9486. Picture: Terry Ife

Bumper turnout for Axminster Carnival parade

Axminster Carnival. Ref mhh 38 19TI 0294. Picture: Terry Ife

Over 55s enjoy freedom of swimming in open water with confidence thanks to new scheme

Wild swimmers in Sidmouth pool. Picture: East Devon District Council

Devon Open Studios: exhibition at Creative Beings, Awliscombe

Different types of artwork at the exhibition in Awliscombe. Picture: Creative Beings

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Colyton Darts League latest - Halesy’s Bar teams share top spot in early season table

Darts generic

Bumper turnout for Axminster Carnival parade

Axminster Carnival. Ref mhh 38 19TI 0294. Picture: Terry Ife

Honiton bowlers help captain Yvonne enjoy a special day

Honiton bowlers that took part in the lady Captain's Day friendly match. Picture: HONITON BOWLS CLUB

Fire crews called to Alfington house fire

Honiton Running Club duo impress at Bridgwater 10k

Honiton Running Club members at the Stockland Scamper. Picture HONITON RUNNING CLUB
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists