Hand-made blankets from Axminster to help comfort sick babies and children

Volunteers of the All Saints Quilters hold up the quilts that will be donated to Project Linus. - Credit: Sara Wayland.

The All Saints Quilters is donating Quilts to Project Linus, a charity which helps comfort sick babies and children with their patchwork cloths.

On Thursday, (June, 9) the ladies of All Saints Quilters opened their doors to the public to view the quilts that the members had made for Project Linus, before handing them over to Gill Jackson, the area coordinator for the project.

Project Linus always tries to deliver quilts and blankets to children who are local to the makers and the quilts from All Saints Quilters could go to Balloons in Exeter; Pete's Dragons in Exmouth; Brainwave in Taunton; the Torbay Holiday Helpers Network; Children's Hospice SW; and various small Devon County Council children's homes.

All the quilts and blankets are ready to be given to Project Linus. - Credit: All Saints Quilters.

The All Saints Quilters have supported Linus for many years. They normally hold an exhibition of their work every two years and use the occasion to hand over any quilts made for Linus.

The Covid-19 pandemic meant that the 2020 exhibition was cancelled and the weekly meetings paused for 18 months, but the quilters continued to make their creations. As a result, there were 61 quilts to be handed over.

The Quilts and patchwork lined up ready to be donated. - Credit: All Saints Quilters

Project Linus is a volunteer organisation which aims to provide a sense of security and comfort to sick and traumatised babies, children and teenagers through the provision of new homemade patchwork quilts and knitted blankets, and give volunteers across the UK the opportunity to contribute to their local community.

Volunteer Area coordinators and their assistants deliver around 3,500 quilts and blankets to sick, disabled or disadvantaged children across the UK each month.

They cannot reach out to every distressed child but they can help to provide them with tangible evidence that someone cares, along with the physical reassurance that comes with being snuggled up in a quilt.

For more information visit https://projectlinusuk.org.uk/











