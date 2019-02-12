Alleged drug dealers to appear at court

Picture: Mark Atherton Archant

Two men have been charged after armed police swooped in Lyme Regis last week.

A 30-year-old Charmouth man has been charged with possession of a knife blade or sharp pointed article in a public place, possession with intent to supply class A drugs, driving while disqualified and driving without insurance.

A 31-year-old man, of no fixed abode, has also been charged with possession of a knife blade or sharp pointed article in a public place and possession with intent to supply class A drugs.

Both men will appear before Bournemouth Crown Court on March 21.

Detective Inspector Jamie Halford, of Dorset Police, said: “We are grateful to members of the public for any information received in relation to suspected criminal activity and will act on intelligence provided.”