Allelujah!, Alan Bennett’s sharp new play to be screened in Honiton

Allelujah! Picture: Manuel Harlan Manuel Harlan

It may have been on a short run in London but visitors can see Allejuah! screened in Honiton

The Beehive in Honiton will be screening Allelujah! by Alan Bennett early in the new year.

Alan Bennett’s sharp and hilarious new play was filmed live at London’s Bridge Theatre during its limited run.

The Beth, an old fashioned cradle-to-grave hospital serving a town on the edge of the Pennines, is threatened with closure as part of an efficiency drive.

A documentary crew, eager to capture its fight for survival, follows the daily struggle to find beds on the Dusty Springfield Geriatric Ward, and the triumphs of the old people’s choir.

Alan Bennett’s celebrated plays include The History Boys, The Lady in the Van and The Madness of George III, all of which were also seen on film.

Allelujah! is his tenth collaboration with award-winning director Nicholas Hytner.

It is due to be screened at The Beehive, in Dowell Street, Honiton, on Thursday, January 3 at 7pm.

For more details, visit www.beehivehoniton.co.uk