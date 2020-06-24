Allhallows Field cleared following travellers weekend visit

Allhallows pitch in Honiton with the church of St Pauls behind. Ref mhsp 0062-01-16SH. Photo Simon Horn Archant

Broken glass, litter and other debris was left after travellers spent two days on Allhallows Playing Field in Honiton.

An East Devon District Council spokesman said: “A group of travellers left Allhallows Playing Field in Honiton on Monday night (June 22) after spending around two days on the site.

“The council was on site early today to clear the field of broken glass, litter and other debris.”