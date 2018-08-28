Advanced search

Cranbrook allotments look set to open in time for Spring planting season

PUBLISHED: 16:37 12 January 2019

Cranbrook gardeners can start planning their crops. Picture: Kim Stoddart

Cranbrook gardeners can start planning their crops. Picture: Kim Stoddart

Archant

Developers working nearby say they will make the sites accessible to the community at the beginning of March

Gardeners awaiting allotments in Cranbrook can start planning for the horticultural year ahead, as the plots look set to be available at the beginning of March.

The Crannaford and Southbrook allotment sites, near the education campus, are ready for cultivation, and the only issue now is gaining access to them.

Town councillor Ray Bloxham said; “The awkward bit is getting to the allotments, because there’s quite a lot of construction work going on where they are.

“But we’ve got a commitment from the developers to have that cleared and make the allotments accessible to the community, ready for the start of the garden planting season. We’re looking at the beginning of March to have people on the ground there.”

Keen gardeners have waited up to three years to have their own sites for growing flowers, fruit and vegetables, and providing the allotments has been a long-term aim of the town council.

