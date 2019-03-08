Amanda Popham exhibition at Steam Gallery, Beer

Addressing the Sleeping Dog, by Amanda Popham Amanda Popham

The internationally-known earthenware sculptor Amanda Popham has returned to the Steam Gallery in Beer for her 16th exhibition.

Pilgrim Father, by Amanda Popham Pilgrim Father, by Amanda Popham

More than 60 new works went on show from Saturday, November 2, until Friday, November 15.

The artist's distinctive sculptures are inspired by medieval allegories and symbolism, and reflect a range of human emotions.

She studied art during an exciting time for those working in the field of ceramics and studio pottery, when old rules were being broken in favour of experimentation and innovation.

She has exhibited widely in the UK, notably at Liberty in London during the 1990s, before winning the INAX prize, a pan European design award.

Dear Child, by Amanda Popham. Picture: Amanda Popham Dear Child, by Amanda Popham. Picture: Amanda Popham

Her work is prized by private collectors around the world.

On the first day of the exhibition, the gallery will be serving champagne and canapés, and the artist herself will be present.

Anyone who would like to attend is asked to contact the Steam Gallery on 01297 625144.