Advanced search

Amanda Popham exhibition at Steam Gallery, Beer

PUBLISHED: 17:00 06 November 2019

Addressing the Sleeping Dog, by Amanda Popham

Addressing the Sleeping Dog, by Amanda Popham

Amanda Popham

The internationally-known earthenware sculptor Amanda Popham has returned to the Steam Gallery in Beer for her 16th exhibition.

Pilgrim Father, by Amanda PophamPilgrim Father, by Amanda Popham

More than 60 new works went on show from Saturday, November 2, until Friday, November 15.

The artist's distinctive sculptures are inspired by medieval allegories and symbolism, and reflect a range of human emotions.

She studied art during an exciting time for those working in the field of ceramics and studio pottery, when old rules were being broken in favour of experimentation and innovation.

She has exhibited widely in the UK, notably at Liberty in London during the 1990s, before winning the INAX prize, a pan European design award.

Dear Child, by Amanda Popham. Picture: Amanda PophamDear Child, by Amanda Popham. Picture: Amanda Popham

Her work is prized by private collectors around the world.

On the first day of the exhibition, the gallery will be serving champagne and canapés, and the artist herself will be present.

Anyone who would like to attend is asked to contact the Steam Gallery on 01297 625144.

Most Read

Broadband cabling dumped in Uplyme

Broadband cabling abandoned in Uplyme. Picture: Marcus Dixon

Directors of family-owned stove manufacturer in Axminster complete management buyout

Arada Directors Jon Butterworth (L) and Mark Brettell. Picture: Arada

Axminster pensioner injured in pavement fall

Diana Harnett watching repairs finally being carried out to the broken Axminster pavement. Picture: Chris Carson

Tractor completely destroyed after catching fire

Fire crew

Deer attacked and killed by dog near Newton Poppleford

Roe Deer. Picture: Lycia Moore

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Broadband cabling dumped in Uplyme

Broadband cabling abandoned in Uplyme. Picture: Marcus Dixon

Directors of family-owned stove manufacturer in Axminster complete management buyout

Arada Directors Jon Butterworth (L) and Mark Brettell. Picture: Arada

Axminster pensioner injured in pavement fall

Diana Harnett watching repairs finally being carried out to the broken Axminster pavement. Picture: Chris Carson

Tractor completely destroyed after catching fire

Fire crew

Deer attacked and killed by dog near Newton Poppleford

Roe Deer. Picture: Lycia Moore

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Let the good times keep rolling! Tar Barrels 2019 wows crowds

Ottery Tar Barrels 2019. Picture: Alex Walton Photography

Cranbrook hoping the rain ceases to allow them to play a historic first home league game

Cranbrook away at Sidmouth 3rds. Ref mhsp 47 18TI 5067. Picture: Terry Ife

Honiton Rhinos Under-12s serve up super show in meeting with Withycombe at Bicton College

Honiton RFC Under-12 Rhinos who were in fine form as they defeated Withycombe at Bicton College. Back row (left to right) Harry Branch, Bobby Perrett, Samuel Buckley, Benjamin Rich, Harry Read and Reuben Lidster; Middle row: Jack Vernon, Jude Prettejohn, Oscar Porter, Sam Olliff and Ben Matthews; Front row: Charlie Beer and Eiran Enticott. Picture HONITON RFC

Paul Hilder edges out captain Mick Swann to win Axe Cliff senior Monday Roll-up

Golf club and ball

Honiton RC members in action at the Sibelco Templar 10

Honiton Running Club members at the inaugural Sidmouth 10k meeting. Picture HONITON RUNNING CLUB
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists