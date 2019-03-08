Amazon set to take on industrial unit on outskirts of Cranbrook

Cranbrook's latest Industrial Units under constructuion. Ref mhc 25 19TI 1030158. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

A unit at a sprawling industrial park being built on the outskirts of Cranbrook is set to be snapped up by Amazon.

The Herald understands the online giant has eyed up a plot on the estate, next to Lidl's distribution centre.

The site, which is owned by the Church of England, comprises 110,000 sq m of storage and distribution floor space.

The scheme is expected to bring at least 200 jobs and is being built by Stoford Construction in the Exeter Gateway area.

The development could see the creation of new jobs for people living in and around Cranbrook, Rockbeare and Broadclyst.

Jobs in the Exeter area are currently being advertised by Amazon, with area manager, operations supervisor and team leader roles needing to be filled.

However, Amazon has refused to be drawn the rumours, with a spokesman saying the firm does not comment on 'speculation'.

At the end of the October last year, East Devon council planners granted reserved matters approval for the first plot of land to be used for a storage and distribution building measuring 8,465sqpm.

The scheme also included associated parking, servicing, yard areas, landscaping and engineering works

No details about who the occupier would be were revealed at the meeting or in planning documents.

The huge chunk of land at Hayes Farm in Clyst Honiton is earmarked for more storage and distribution warehouses, offices and business space as part of the Exeter and East Devon Growth Point.

Indicative diagrams shown to East Devon District Council's development management committee last year revealed that there will eventually be 11 units on the site, but only reserved matters for the first unit, the occupier of which has not been confirmed, have been approved.

Speaking at a planning meeting last year, Richard Morison, agent for the applicant, said: "We want to deliver this first stage of exemplar employment development which will have important environmental, social and economic benefits.

"We have an occupier lined up and want to start soon and we hope to deliver the site in 2019 and once complete it will unlock other sites in the area for development."