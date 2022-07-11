RARE extreme heat alert issued for SW

The Met Office has issued a RARE amber extreme heat warning for the South West, as temperatures are set to rise over the coming days.

The Amber warning issued for Sunday (July 17), highlights likely adverse health effects for the public, not just limited to those most vulnerable to extreme heat.

A separate warning from the UK Health Security Agency has set a level two alert, which will be in force until Friday for the South West (July 15).

These high temperatures could extend into the early part of next week and an extension of the warning will be considered in the coming days.

Dr Agostinho Sousa, UK the head of extreme events and health protection at the UK Health Security Agency, said: “Heat-health alerts have now been issued to the majority of the country, with temperatures set to remain consistently high throughout the duration of this week.

“Most of us can enjoy the hot weather when it arrives, but it is important to keep yourself hydrated and to find shade where possible when UV rays are strongest, between 11am and 3pm.

“If you have vulnerable family, friends and neighbours, make sure they are aware of how they can keep themselves protected from the warm weather.’’