No major rise in ambulance callouts as pubs reopen
PUBLISHED: 16:00 07 July 2020
Archant
The ambulance service responded to 291 incidents in East Devon on Saturday and Sunday as pubs reopened across the country.
A spokesperson for the South West Ambulance Service NHS Trust said it was only a small increase compared to the 281 incidents reported to on the same weekend last year.
The spokesperson said: “We would continue to encourage people to call 999 in a serious or life-threatening emergency, and to keep on following the guidelines about handwashing and social distancing.”
