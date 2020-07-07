No major rise in ambulance callouts as pubs reopen

There was not a significant rise in callouts over East Devon as pubs reopened Archant

The ambulance service responded to 291 incidents in East Devon on Saturday and Sunday as pubs reopened across the country.

A spokesperson for the South West Ambulance Service NHS Trust said it was only a small increase compared to the 281 incidents reported to on the same weekend last year.

The spokesperson said: “We would continue to encourage people to call 999 in a serious or life-threatening emergency, and to keep on following the guidelines about handwashing and social distancing.”