Ambulance service encourages people to stay safe as pubs and restaurants reopen

Pubs are set to reopen across East Devon shortly william87

The South Western Ambulance Service has asked residents to stay safe and drink responsibly as parts of the hospitality sector reopen.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced last week that pubs and restaurants would be permitted to reopen this Saturday (July 4) following easing of coronavirus lockdown restrictions.

Establishments have received safety guidelines and must adhere to Covid-19 protocols.

In preparation for the reopening of pubs, a South Western Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “Throughout the Covid-19 pandemic we have been responding to changing circumstances by carefully assessing likely demand on our service and ensuring we have the right resources available at the right time and in the right places.

“We encourage anyone going out to please stay safe, drink responsibly and only call 999 in a life-threatening emergency to ensure our crews can treat the patients most in need.”