Mid Devon has county's longest waiting time for emergency ambulance response

Figures reveal ambulance response time targets for calls to life-threatening illnesses and injuries are being missed in every part of Devon – with people in mid-Devon waiting the longest.

The data was obtained through a Freedom of Information request by the Liberal Democrats in the run-up to the Tiverton and Honiton by-election.

The figures revealed that the waiting time for the most serious incidents such as cardiac arrest or heavy bleeding - known as category one – is 15 minutes in the mid-Devon area. The NHS target response time is seven minutes.

The data also showed that targets for category two calls, which include emergency incidents such as strokes or severe burns, are not being met in any Devon district. The target waiting time is 19 minutes; in Mid Devon the average is 43 minutes.

Richard Foord, Liberal Democrat candidate for Tiverton and Honiton, said: “These figures show what our communities in Devon know already, health services here are being driven into the ground by years of Conservative neglect.

“Whether it’s waiting weeks to see a doctor or hours for an ambulance, it’s almost impossible to access health services when you need them.

“For too long, Devon has been at the bottom of the national league table for ambulance waiting times. The election on June 23 is a chance to tell this Conservative government that it’s time for a change.

“As your local MP, I will stand up for local health services and make sure people here are never taken for granted.”

The Green Party candidate for Tiverton and Honiton, Gill Westcott, said: “Of course our health services have been underfunded. Ambulance waiting times in Devon are a disgrace. However, the Health Service requires more support as a whole. Recruiting more GPs is unlikely to succeed if GPs resign because they are overworked and not sufficiently supported. The damage from the past decades' closures of health facilities in Devon also contributes to the difficulties.”

She said the Green Party is calling for much improved funding, and a re-nationalisation of the NHS: “The Green Party recognise the need to invest in our NHS and we would increase funding for the NHS by at least £6 billion per year each year, until 2030, and a further £1 billion a year in nursing higher education, allowing for nursing bursaries to be reinstated.”

The other candidates standing in the by-election are: Jordan Donoghue-Morgan (Heritage UK), Andy Foan (Reform UK), Helen Hurford (Conservatives), Liz Pole (Labour party), Frankie Rufolo (The For Britain Movement) and Ben Walker (UKIP).

The Labour and Conservative candidates were invited to comment, but at the time of writing they have not responded.