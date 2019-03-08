Guildhall stage to see some Dirty Rotten Scoundrels with Axminster Musical Theatre

Joe Binmore, musical director (left), and director Nick Lawrence. Picture: Axminster Musical Theatre Archant

Farce, intrigue and lunacy lined up for the Axminster stage with Dirty Rotten Scoundrels.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Witty and stylish, the unmissable Dirty Rotten Scoundrels will be staged in Axminster this autumn.

Axminster Musical Theatre will bring the musical version of the hit film comedy to the stage at the Guildhall this November, with the production team, live band and vibrant cast all in rehearsal for the show.

The original 1988 film, starring Michael Caine and Steve Martin, was adapted for Broadway in 2005 by multi-award-winning composer David Yazbek and writer Jeffrey Lane.

Lawrence Jameson enjoys a comfortable life on the French Riviera, using his charms to swindle wealthy tourists - mainly women - out of large sums of money.

His local contact, André, tells him that a notorious con-artist, known as only 'The Jackal', is operating in the area.

Later, while on a train journey, Lawrence observes Freddy Benson, a seedy American hustler, turn a clumsy trick on a fellow passenger.

Believing Freddy to be The Jackal, and to keep him in check, Lawrence invites Freddy to stay at his home.

They begin a fruitful partnership, but Lawrence soon realises the true extent of Freddy's talent.

There is room for only one con-artist in town, so they agree on a wager: whoever can first swindle a new victim out of $50,000 wins; the other must leave.

Then they spy naive Claire Colgate, a recent arrival to the resort. And so the games begin...

This story of farce, intrigue and lunacy comes to the stage courtesy of director Nick Lawrence, musical director Joseph Binmore and choreographer Rachel Worsley.

Christine is played by Laura Addy - recently nominated for a Rose Bowl Award for last year's Made in Dagenham - and the two scoundrels by familiar faces Tucker Stevens and Billie Matthews; Harvey Causley brings his own particular charm to the role of André.

Axminster Musical Theatre's Dirty Rotten Scoundrels runs from Tuesday, November 19 to Saturday, November 23, with evening performances starting at 7.30pm.

There is also a matinee on the Saturday, at 2.30pm.

Tickets are available from The Archway Bookshop (01297 33595), or from www.ticketsource.co.uk