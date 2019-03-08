Advanced search

Guildhall stage to see some Dirty Rotten Scoundrels with Axminster Musical Theatre

PUBLISHED: 17:00 04 October 2019

Joe Binmore, musical director (left), and director Nick Lawrence. Picture: Axminster Musical Theatre

Joe Binmore, musical director (left), and director Nick Lawrence. Picture: Axminster Musical Theatre

Archant

Farce, intrigue and lunacy lined up for the Axminster stage with Dirty Rotten Scoundrels.

Witty and stylish, the unmissable Dirty Rotten Scoundrels will be staged in Axminster this autumn.

Axminster Musical Theatre will bring the musical version of the hit film comedy to the stage at the Guildhall this November, with the production team, live band and vibrant cast all in rehearsal for the show.

The original 1988 film, starring Michael Caine and Steve Martin, was adapted for Broadway in 2005 by multi-award-winning composer David Yazbek and writer Jeffrey Lane.

Lawrence Jameson enjoys a comfortable life on the French Riviera, using his charms to swindle wealthy tourists - mainly women - out of large sums of money.

His local contact, André, tells him that a notorious con-artist, known as only 'The Jackal', is operating in the area.

Later, while on a train journey, Lawrence observes Freddy Benson, a seedy American hustler, turn a clumsy trick on a fellow passenger.

Believing Freddy to be The Jackal, and to keep him in check, Lawrence invites Freddy to stay at his home.

They begin a fruitful partnership, but Lawrence soon realises the true extent of Freddy's talent.

There is room for only one con-artist in town, so they agree on a wager: whoever can first swindle a new victim out of $50,000 wins; the other must leave.

Then they spy naive Claire Colgate, a recent arrival to the resort. And so the games begin...

This story of farce, intrigue and lunacy comes to the stage courtesy of director Nick Lawrence, musical director Joseph Binmore and choreographer Rachel Worsley.

Christine is played by Laura Addy - recently nominated for a Rose Bowl Award for last year's Made in Dagenham - and the two scoundrels by familiar faces Tucker Stevens and Billie Matthews; Harvey Causley brings his own particular charm to the role of André.

Axminster Musical Theatre's Dirty Rotten Scoundrels runs from Tuesday, November 19 to Saturday, November 23, with evening performances starting at 7.30pm.

There is also a matinee on the Saturday, at 2.30pm.

Tickets are available from The Archway Bookshop (01297 33595), or from www.ticketsource.co.uk

Topic Tags:

Most Read

District bosses accused of neglecting Cranbrook - but they say authority faces its own financial pressures

Cranbrook August 2017. Ref mhc 34-17TI 9815. Picture: Terry Ife

New owner could be found for Axminster’s Trinity House

Trinity House at Axminster whose closure has been delayed until November. Picture Chris Carson

Road reopens as vehicle ‘engulfed’ in flames on A30

Craig Proctor and his partner were driving from Honiton to Exeter when they saw the car engulfed in flames. Picture: Craig Proctor

Seaton ice cream seller says it’s time to chill out

Retiring Seaton ice-cream seller Bob Addington and his wife Yvonne. Picture Chris Carson

Beloved children’s author Michael Morpurgo spat at in Sidmouth for wearing ‘B******s to Brexit’ badge

Michael Morpurgo. Picture: Terry Ife

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

District bosses accused of neglecting Cranbrook - but they say authority faces its own financial pressures

Cranbrook August 2017. Ref mhc 34-17TI 9815. Picture: Terry Ife

New owner could be found for Axminster’s Trinity House

Trinity House at Axminster whose closure has been delayed until November. Picture Chris Carson

Road reopens as vehicle ‘engulfed’ in flames on A30

Craig Proctor and his partner were driving from Honiton to Exeter when they saw the car engulfed in flames. Picture: Craig Proctor

Seaton ice cream seller says it’s time to chill out

Retiring Seaton ice-cream seller Bob Addington and his wife Yvonne. Picture Chris Carson

Beloved children’s author Michael Morpurgo spat at in Sidmouth for wearing ‘B******s to Brexit’ badge

Michael Morpurgo. Picture: Terry Ife

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Crunch talks between council and charity as Honiton community centre’s future hangs in the balance

The Beehive. Ref mhh 02 19TI 8122. Picture: Terry Ife

Man charged with attempted murder in Ottery

Major budget airline reveals plans to run flights from Exeter airport to Spain

Ryanair to fly from Exeter Airport. Picture: Google Maps/Dylan Agbagni - Wikimedia Commons

Honiton Town and Axminster Town both in home action - all the local games on the first Saturday of October

Jurassic predators return to Seaton

Twins Fred and Solomon Unwin, aged seven, from Lyme Regis, unveiled Seaton Jurassic’s new model of a pliosaur skeleton watched by Mayor Ken Beer and other officials. Picture Chris Carson
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists