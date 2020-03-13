Advanced search

An Evening of Contrasts at Seaton Music

PUBLISHED: 17:00 20 March 2020

The Ducasse Trio. Picture: Courtesy of the Artists

The Ducasse Trio. Picture: Courtesy of the Artists

An unusual and exciting trio of young musicians thrilled Seaton music at their concert in The Gateway recently.

'Ducasse Trio' consists of three graduates of the Paris Conservatoire - Charlotte Maclet (violin), William Slingsby-Duncombe (clarinet) and Fiachra Garvey (piano).

The first half of their programme evoked rhythms, harmonies and melodies from Eastern Europe in works by Khachaturian, Shostakovich and Stravinsky.

The three demonstrated an amazing range of dynamics and tone colour, and exact precision in the sometimes complex rhythms of the music.

They showed how the music (most of it not well known) could be dramatic and energetic, or equally sad and reflective.

Part two featured music by other 20th century composers. Darius Milhaud's Suite op.157b derives from music for the theatre.

It gave a light and lively start after the break with suggestions of South American rhythms, folk dance and 'cowboy' music.

From North America, we heard Largo by Charles Ives - another piece full of variety using standard classical harmony but also unexpected and dissonant moments.

Contrast was again the theme (and title) of the last piece, by Hungarian composer Béla Bartók.

A slow reflective movement is framed by a stately recruiting march and a folk dance, all of which showed the impressive virtuosity and humour of these three players.

The next concert in this 68th series is on Thursday, March 19, when Cristian Sandrin (piano) will play works by Schumann, Beethoven, Ravel and Enescu.

Peter Dawson

