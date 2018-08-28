Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

An old head on young shoulders: The Herald speaks to Honiton gymnast Emily Lee

PUBLISHED: 10:47 07 January 2019

Honiton gymnast Emily Lee. Picture: Callum Lawton

Honiton gymnast Emily Lee. Picture: Callum Lawton

Archant

An accomplished gmymnast of eight years, Emily Lee is currently doing a balancing act of her own - her studies and training!

Emily Lee with her training parter Sky Shute. Picture: Callum LawtonEmily Lee with her training parter Sky Shute. Picture: Callum Lawton

The 16-year-old is the training partner of Sky Shute, another young star in the making at Honiton Gymnastics Club.

However, Emily is also acutely aware of the challenge the club is facing following its shock eviction from its Ottery Moor Lane training base last November.

The Woodroffe School student first joined the gymnastics club when she was eight, and hasn’t looked back since.

“I have been at Honiton this whole time,” she said.

Emily Lee with her training parter Sky Shute. Picture: Callum LawtonEmily Lee with her training parter Sky Shute. Picture: Callum Lawton

“I originally took part in a session for one hour on a Monday because my friend wanted me to come along.

“Before coming to the gymnastics club, I played rugby at Honiton Rugby Football Club but then I swapped over to gym.

“My friend invited me to come along and try it out, and I really enjoyed it.

“I bought my first leotard at that session and joined the club.

“At that point, there were few so people, there wasn’t a waiting list.”

Emily was only one of around 50 members at the club when she joined as a youngster.

Present day, the club’s membership has swelled to more than 500, with an additional 300 people on the waiting list.

Emily said: “There were 50 people when I joined. I did a couple of Monday sessions and then my coach told me I was too keen because I wanted to learn higher-up techniques, so invited me to Wednesday classes, which is where the older groups trained.

“However, I was only at the Wednesday for a few weeks before I was moved up a class.”

Year on year, Emily continued to improve and push herself physically to master the harder techniques she watched the older gymnasts complete as a child.

However, as she grew older - more responsibilities and challenges presented themselves.

“The hardest thing about being a gymnast is probably trying to balance school and gym,” she said.

“A-level is quite a big step up from GCSE, but the amount of hours I’m training is clashing a bit with my revision.

“For example, I had to do some work on a trip to do a gymnastics show in Ivybridge, and I don’t think I would have had to do that had I been studying my GCSEs.”

However, despite the heavy study-load, Emily said gymnastics is so important to her, that she could not quit.

She added: “It’s absolutely fundamental.

“There is no way I would have been able to cope with the stress of homework without gym.

“Although gym adds pressure by removing homework time, the people here are so helpful.

“For example, my coach has helped me organise my work around gym. I have also made some great friends here as well.”

While some of the younger members may not be aware of the situation Honiton Gymnastics Club has been placed in, Emily understands the monumental task it faces to secure a long-term venue for its members present and future to safely train in.

“It’s incredibly important to save the gym club,” she said.

“There are currently more than 500 gymnasts here with a waiting list of more than 300.

“There is a lot of complaining about the youth of Honiton, but having a positive place to come and exert your energy is really important to the development of the young people. It gives them something good to do with their time instead of staying home and playing video games.

“Because there is such a large volume of people at the club, it involves probably more than half the population of Honiton.

“[As a result of the eviction] we have had to cancel a lot of recreational gym classes.

“I know a lot of parents enjoy the time to themselves after sending their kids to class, and the youngsters love it.

“They make friends and love learning new skills.

“Training in the dining hall at Honiton Community College is one of the best places to train, but it’s still not ideal as there are big metal bars on the ceiling which stops us from doing some moves.

“Ideally, I would love to secure the funding which lets us build our own training centre.

“It could be possible, as I know of the crowdfunding effort. We would need several million to build our own place, which is a lot. But if we buy and already-built place, there’s no guarantee it would be laid out like we want.”

To support Honiton Gymnastics Club or donate towards its cause, contact its board member James Reddy on 07967 835947.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Brexit poll at Lyme Regis

The Brexit-ometer at Lyme Regis. Picture Belinda Bawden

A LOOK INSIDE: Honiton’s unique Canadian chapel

Wolford Chapel in Dunkeswell. Ref mhh 46 18TI 4922. Picture: Terry Ife

New chapter for Axminster book shop

Simon Holmes (left) takes over from Tim Pritchard at the Archway Bookshop in Axminster. Picture Barrie Hedge

Historic Lyme pub has new owners

The Rock Point Inn and Cobb Gate Fish Bar in Lyme Regis. Picture Tom Wren SWNS.com

Free car park in Honiton to become pay and display facility - with profits split between councils

The car park in Dowell Street will be turned into a paying facility.

Most Read

‘I need financial support’ – Lambert believes he can rebuild Ipswich Town with backing

Ipswich Town boss Paul Lambert talks to his players during the first half of the FA Cup third round tie at Accrington Stanley. Picture: Pagepix

Sudbury loses three restaurants in the first week of 2019

Sudbury Market Hill. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Stuart Watson’s Sunday Verdict: Time to go Marcus... but you already knew that

Ipswich Town owner Marcus Evans. Photo: Pagepix Ltd

Car found by police on roof with driver nowhere to be seen

The car was found on its roof on the side of the A1101. Picture: MILDENHALL POLICE

Emergency teams in attendance at Halesworth incident

Incident in Church Farm Lane, Halesworth Picture: ARCHANT

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Colyton and District Darts League Rockett Cup Triples win for Vaultures

Brexit poll at Lyme Regis

The Brexit-ometer at Lyme Regis. Picture Belinda Bawden

Millwey Rise lose manager and star player but battle well in narrow defeat at Elmore

Flight expert says training is key to surviving light aircraft crash

The Cessna 195 which crash landed in a field between Colestocks and Hembury, on the outskirts of Honiton. Picture: Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service

An old head on young shoulders: The Herald speaks to Honiton gymnast Emily Lee

Honiton gymnast Emily Lee. Picture: Callum Lawton
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists