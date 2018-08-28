Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Ancient Woodbury hillfort dating back 3,000 years is being damaged by illegal off-roading

PUBLISHED: 16:11 06 February 2019

Repairs to the vehicle damaged ramparts got underway in 2018, with a new pedestrian access provided that limits off-roading. Picture: Charlotte Russell/Historic England

Repairs to the vehicle damaged ramparts got underway in 2018, with a new pedestrian access provided that limits off-roading. Picture: Charlotte Russell/Historic England

Archant

An acient hill fort near Exmouth dating back 3,000 years is being wrecked from motorists driving their vehicles off-road.

The remains of Woofbury Castle, a protected Iron Age hillfort, are being damaged by the illegal activity – despite signage and temporary fences being installed at the site.

The castle is protected by a Scheduled Monument, and Historic England and the Pebblebed Heaths Conservation Trust are working closely with Devon and Corwall Police to protect the newly-repaired remains.

Ruts caused by tyres are damaging the soil and newly grass seeded areas, preventing grass from growing.

Off-roading on the ancient ramparts compacts and erodes the original fabric of the site.

Kim Strawbridge, site manager for the Pebblebed Heaths said: “Although we encourage responsible access to the heaths, we want to make it clear that damaging and illegal activity will be taken seriously.

“It is illegal to drive on the majority of the tracks on the wider heath as well as the hillfort itself without permission.

“The whole of the Pebblebed Heaths, or Woodbury Common as it tends to be known locally, has legal protection for its wildlife as well a specific areas which have legal protection for historic features.”

However, the issue is still ongoing – police recently issued an illegal off-roader who was seen at the beauty spot with a warning.

PC Martin Beck, rural crime officer, said: “The impact of this type of crime isn’t just simple damage this is against our future generations who we protect our cultural assets for.

“Illegal off-roading gets reported in various places across the county. If you are an off-roader please stick to places you know you can go.

“If it’s not your land find out first who’s it is and ask before going on it.”

Repairs to the vehicle damaged ramparts began in 2018, with new pedestrian access provided that limits off-roading.

The Trust, Historic England and Natural England have spent the last year undertaking a large-scale project, employing local contractors, to restore and conserve the ramparts (the banks forming part of the defensive boundary of the site) and to provide better information and public access for visitors on foot.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Axminster’s George Hotel reopens this week

Axminster Conservative councillors Andrew Moulding (left) and Ian Hall (right) with the George management team of Alan Berry and Mo Blyth. Picture: GEORGE HOTEL

Mother calls for dog warden in Honiton after her son, six, forced to clean himself of mess in public stream

Amanda Farrant with her son Fin. Ref mhh 06 19TI 9239. Picture: Terry Ife

Public consultation on Axminster Masterplan

The Axminster masterplan showing what the centre of the new development could look like. Picture EDDC

Exotic feast will aid Axminster charity

Laurence Norman, Gayanath Nanayakkara (Nana), and Pippa Galvin Picture Suzie McFadzean

Works begin to remove monster 64-metre fatberg in Sidmouth Sewer

The clean-up of the Sidmouth fat berg has started. shs 06 19TI 9468. Picture: Terry Ife

Most Read

Axminster’s George Hotel reopens this week

Axminster Conservative councillors Andrew Moulding (left) and Ian Hall (right) with the George management team of Alan Berry and Mo Blyth. Picture: GEORGE HOTEL

Mother calls for dog warden in Honiton after her son, six, forced to clean himself of mess in public stream

Amanda Farrant with her son Fin. Ref mhh 06 19TI 9239. Picture: Terry Ife

Public consultation on Axminster Masterplan

The Axminster masterplan showing what the centre of the new development could look like. Picture EDDC

Exotic feast will aid Axminster charity

Laurence Norman, Gayanath Nanayakkara (Nana), and Pippa Galvin Picture Suzie McFadzean

Works begin to remove monster 64-metre fatberg in Sidmouth Sewer

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Ancient Woodbury hillfort dating back 3,000 years is being damaged by illegal off-roading

Repairs to the vehicle damaged ramparts got underway in 2018, with a new pedestrian access provided that limits off-roading. Picture: Charlotte Russell/Historic England

Chardstock pupils drop everything to read

St Andrew's pupils at the underwater themed reading gazebo. Picture: CHRIS CARSON

Colyton children plant an acorn

colyton Caterpillars at the tree planting -with Blake and his mum Sophie (right). picture Chris Carson

Honiton Town to face University examination

Football on pitch

Honiton men share Inter County League spoils with Sidmouth

Sidmouth bowls mixed pairs competition. Ref shsp 23-17TI 3929. Picture: Terry Ife
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists