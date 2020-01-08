Carers enjoy an evening with Andre Rieu

Honiton carers at the film showing are (L/R) are Martin and Christine Wallis, Ann Mitchell, Christine Leng, Winnie Cameron, Ray Leng, Angela Bea, Peter Cuthbert, Barbara East, Marion Pack, Teresa Birch, Joan Hurdle and Stella Ford. Picture: HCSG Archant

Honiton Carers Support Group enjoyed an evening at the Beehive watching the film of Andre Rieu's 70th birthday celebration.

With music handpicked from some of his favourite performances, there was something for everyone at the screening on Saturday, January 4.

Carers group leader Winnie Cameron said: "At times it was very emotional and at times extremely joyful.

"We experienced a vast number of locations from around the world with various fabulous scenery, including Mary Poppins flying high in the Sky.

"Beautiful dancing, including ballet, ballroom, traditional folk and ice skating, thrilled us all throughout the performance as did the fabulous costumes and wonderful musicians, the tenor and other soloists who all enjoyed themselves as much as we did watching.

"A fabulous evening all round and much enjoyed by everyone.

"We cannot wait for his next show at the Beehive in the summer."

For more information about Honiton Carers contact Winnie Cameron on 07974 636926 or email winniekjaer@btinternet.com