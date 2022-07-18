Honiton ex-head met escort through ‘sugar daddy’ website watchdog rules

A senior teacher from Honiton supplied drugs to a vulnerable young escort in exchange for sex after meeting through a ‘sugar daddy’ website.

Andy Holt provided clothes, food and money for her rent on the expectation they would meet weekly or more as well as weekends away.

The woman told a Teaching Regulation Agency disciplinary panel: "You would have to have sex, but I could do, or not do, anything I wanted."

She told the panel that after around two years she and 45-year-old Holt started taking cocaine together - and this also became more frequent, but mostly at weekends.

She claimed Holt, who was a senior vice principal at Honiton Community College, gave her money for the drugs.

He denied providing the woman with drugs but did not comment as to whether he funded the purchase of drugs.

The panel heard she was 20 years old when they met and was young and very gullible.

She said she became more dependent on drugs and felt she had to see Holt because of the drugs whereas she felt he was hoping to have sex with her.

The panel said: "It was clear to the panel that Individual A's view was that Mr Holt provided her with money and other benefits in exchange for sex."

In his statement, Holt said there was a 'sexual stage' to their relationship.

He denied paying her for sex and carried on the relationship when it was no longer sexual.

The panel concluded he exchanged benefits, not just money, wholly or partly on return for sexual activity with her.

The panel did find his conduct was sexually motivated.

Holt, who worked at the college from 2000 until he resigned in May 2020 - a month after the college was contacted by an individual who made the allegations.

Holt did not attend the hearing. He initially denied the allegations but later said some of them might be true.