10th birthday celebrations for Honiton nursery

A Honiton children’s day care nursery is celebrating a landmark birthday.

Angels Daycare, in Exeter Road, turned 10 years old and celebrated the occasion with some cake vowing to continue providing a service for parents.

Owners Emma Chudley and Tracey Perry have been working together more than 23 years and became owners of Angels Daycare in April 2012.

They said: “We’ve seen hundreds of children come and go over the years and so appreciate the support people have shown us over the years that we’ve been here.

“These past two years have been the most difficult in all the years we have been open - as with a lot of businesses. But we have got through it, and will continue to do so.”

Owners Emma Chudley and Tracey Perry - Credit: Angels Daycare

They thanked the ‘many staff members’ who have helped over the years as well as the catholic church who ‘have always supported us in our little business - they have been fabulous’.