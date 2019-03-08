Charity Togs shop manager retires

Retiring charity shop manager Ann Kilford (second from right) receives a thank-you card from fellow care service members (l/r) Rhoda North, Rita Corryer and Margaret Spencer-Brown. Picture: Chris Carson Archant

Axminster Care Service is saying farewell to one of its longest-serving members.

Ann Kilford, who joined the charity group as a volunteer 10 years ago, is moving to Ireland to be near her daughter and grandchildren.

For the past three years Mrs Kilford has been manager of the Care Service's shop - Charity Togs - in South Street.

Today (Saturday, August 17) fellow volunteers will gather at the town's senior citizens' centre for a farewell cream tea.

A spokeswoman for the organisation said: "Ann has been a popular manager for some years and will be difficult to replace.

"Volunteers are always welcomed by the Care Service for a variety of services provided and at this time drivers to take people to medical appointments would be very much valued."

For more details about how to volunteer contact Rita Curryer on 01297 35550.

