Annie Ward art exhibition at The Gallery, Symondsbury

PUBLISHED: 17:00 18 October 2019

Annie Ward with one of her works. Picture: Annie Ward

Annie Ward

An exhibition of art at a gallery 'in the heart of the landscape that inspired it' will take place from Saturday, October 12 until Wednesday, October 23.

The Gallery in Symondsbury is hosting the first solo exhibition by the Lyme Regis based artist Annie Ward, who moved to Dorset in 2006.

She said: "My work is now shifting towards abstraction, but it is based on my own drawings of Dorset field margins which I interweave with details gleaned from historic maps and contemporary satellite photographs.

"I'm working intuitively, constantly revising shapes and lines, but allowing the final painting to bear the scars of its evolution."

Annie Ward: Recent Work is open daily, 10.30am until 4.30pm. The artist will be giving a talk about her work there on Sunday, October 20 at 1pm.

Admission to The Gallery, Symondsbury Estate, Bridport is free, as is parking in the Estate's car park.

For further details, visit www.lymebayarts.co.uk or www.symondsburyestate.co.uk

