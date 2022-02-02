South Devon MP submits letter of no confidence in Boris Johnson

A Devon MP has submitted a letter of no confidence in the Prime Minister.

Anthony Mangnall, who represents South Devon, has become the eleventh MP - that is publicly known - to submit a letter to the 1922 Committee of Conservative backbenchers.

It comes as the Prime Minister faces a police investigation into a number of parties it is claimed took place at Number 10 - including in his private flat - during the coronavirus lockdowns.

The revelations, which included claims of a birthday party for the Prime Minister held in the Cabinet Office, have seen a number of MPs call on him to go.

Announcing his decision, Mr Mangnall wrote: "Standards in public life matter.

"At this time I can no longer support the PM.

"His actions and mistruths are overshadowing the extraordinary work of so many excellent ministers and colleagues.

"I have submitted a letter of no confidence."

Should 54 letters be submitted to the committee chair - Graham Brady MP - it would prompt a confidence vote among Tory MPs, with Boris Johnson needing to secure the support of half of that group, plus one, to survive.

If he failed, it would trigger a leadership contest and he would be barred from standing.

East Devon MP Simon Jupp has not commented on the controversy.