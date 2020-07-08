Police get tough on anti-social behaviour in Lyme Regis

Lyme's seafront gardens where police are claming donw on anti-social behaviour. Picture: Chris Carson Archant

Police have launched a clampdown on growing anti-social behaviour in Lyme’s showcase seafront gardens.

Officers are working with local partners in response to repeated reports of late night disturbances in Langmoor Gardens.

Dorset Police has received a number of reports from residents in the area over recent weeks relating to young people gathering in large groups and playing loud music, often late into the night.

Officers have now obtained section 35 dispersal powers for the gardens, which means they can order people to leave the area and they are liable to be arrested if they return within a designated period.

There will continue to be an increased police presence in the vicinity to deter any future anti-social behaviour and officers will take enforcement action when required.

Neighbourhood Inspector Darren Stanton said: “This inconsiderate behaviour has understandably caused a great deal of nuisance to residents in the area, with some even reporting that they had to go and stay elsewhere at the weekend simply to get some sleep.

“We cannot tolerate anti-social behaviour of this nature having such a detrimental impact on those who live nearby and we are working with partners including Lyme Regis Town Council to ensure we have a robust plan in place to deal with those responsible.

“People also need to be reminded that we are still in a public health crisis and large gatherings are prohibited to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“We would continue to urge anyone with information about anti-social behaviour in the area to report it to Dorset Police at the time when it is occurring www.dorset.police.uk, via email 101@dorset.pnn.police.uk or by calling 101.”

lyme Regis town clerk John Wright said: “The council is concerned about the anti-social behaviour which has recently been taking place in Langmoor Gardens and we are keen to work with the police to address the issue.

“The stress this is causing residents who live in the area is unacceptable, especially at a time when people’s mental health and wellbeing may already be suffering due to the ongoing health crisis.

“It is reassuring to know the police now have powers to disperse people from the gardens. The council will be supporting this by having an increased staff presence on the seafront and in the gardens later into the evening, which will hopefully deter people from causing a nuisance.”