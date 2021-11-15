News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Midweek Herald > News

Antiques fair returns to Exeter Westpoint this month

person

Adam Manning

Published: 4:49 PM November 15, 2021
Westpoint Exeter Antiques Fair

An antiques fair will take place at Westpoint this month - Credit: Archant

The International Antique Home and Vintage Fair returns to Exeter Westpoint Arena on Saturday, November 20 and Sunday 21.

Featuring up to 250 stands, the fair will go ahead for its second time this year. The first fair in February was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic and rescheduled to June, where it went ahead under Covid restrictions. This month's fair will go ahead with no restrictions. Hand sanitiser will be available and although visitors will be recommended to wear a face covering and observe social distancing, there will be no enforcement.

The show will have its usual collection of fine antiques and vintage items, along with thousands of collectibles. The November show is always full of unusual items that cannot be found on the high street and is a great place to find those unusual gifts for Christmas. 

So why not come and have a look and see what bargains you can find? For further information contact the organisers, Continuity Fairs, on 01584 873634 

Exmouth News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

aerial shot of Cranbrook near Exeter

Cranbrook parish boundary review on hold for the next six months

Adam Manning

person
Big Ben in London with the houses of parliament and ornate street lamp Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Electors know the price of freedom is eternal vigilance

Paul Arnott

Logo Icon
Claudia Pearse and her daughter Catherine Chown

Poignant run and ride in memory of farmer who fought disease

Tim Dixon

person
Okehampton Argyle v Honiton Town

Non-League Football

Tonight's the Night for Honiton Town

Tim Herbert

person