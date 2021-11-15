The International Antique Home and Vintage Fair returns to Exeter Westpoint Arena on Saturday, November 20 and Sunday 21.

Featuring up to 250 stands, the fair will go ahead for its second time this year. The first fair in February was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic and rescheduled to June, where it went ahead under Covid restrictions. This month's fair will go ahead with no restrictions. Hand sanitiser will be available and although visitors will be recommended to wear a face covering and observe social distancing, there will be no enforcement.

The show will have its usual collection of fine antiques and vintage items, along with thousands of collectibles. The November show is always full of unusual items that cannot be found on the high street and is a great place to find those unusual gifts for Christmas.

So why not come and have a look and see what bargains you can find? For further information contact the organisers, Continuity Fairs, on 01584 873634