Police urge for vigilance after two incidents in Uplyme

Picture: Mark Atherton Archant

Investigations are underway following break-ins at two properties in Uplyme.

Devon and Cornwall Police detectives are warning residents to remain vigilant following two incidents in recent weeks.

A force spokesman said a burglary occurred in Rhode Lane between Wednesday, March 20, and Monday, March 25, where a large amount of jewellery and silverware was stolen.

In a second incident in the village, thieves forced entry into a property in the Lime Kiln area between Tuesday, March 26 and Monday, April 1.

A tidy search was carried out but no items appear to have been stolen.

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 or email 101@dc.police.uk quoting CR/029051/19 for the Lime Kiln burglary or the Rhode Lane incident CR/026686/19.