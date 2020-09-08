Lack of Axminster firefighters sets alarm bells ringing

Axminster Fire Station. Picture: Chris Carson Archant

Axminster Fire Station needs you!

That’s the message from Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service which is looking for local on-call firefighters.

No previous experience is necessary - the ideal person starts with a commitment to the community, a positive attitude and a good level of fitness.

It is an opportunity for men and women who live and/or work within five minutes response time to the fire station to potentially save lives in fire, flood and road traffic emergencies.

Being on-call means volunteers provide a level of cover whilst at work or at home and when they are needed their pager will alert them to attend the station.

People who can give cover during the day are particularly needed.

Recruits need to be over 18 and have a good level of fitness and strength, but sometimes people over estimate the levels required and this can deter them - particularly women - from applying.

Equally living with a disability is not automatically a barrier to operational firefighting - it depends on the nature of the disability. Once recruited full training is provided.

Watch Manager Ian Turner said: “We are an inclusive employer and are working towards a workforce which reflects the local community, so if you are interested please come along to Axminster Fire Station any Tuesday evening.

“Interested? So was I. That was 30 years ago. So many of my colleagues are surprised by the years we serve, put simply it becomes a way of life.

“You will need a positive attitude. However, if you are right for this job it will reward you in countless ways.

“Your determination and personal standards will grow as you meet new challenges.

“This caring organisation will help you every step of the way. You will meet many new friends and inspirational leaders.

“During your development you will learn many new skills and witness exciting, unusual, tragic and heart-warming incidents.

“You will take great pride in the uniform serving the community by acting to protect and save as an operational Firefighter.

Find further information via Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue website ‘working for us’ or Facebook media.