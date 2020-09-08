Advanced search

Lack of Axminster firefighters sets alarm bells ringing

PUBLISHED: 11:59 09 September 2020

Axminster Fire Station. Picture: Chris Carson

Axminster Fire Station. Picture: Chris Carson

Archant

Axminster Fire Station needs you!

That’s the message from Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service which is looking for local on-call firefighters.

No previous experience is necessary - the ideal person starts with a commitment to the community, a positive attitude and a good level of fitness.

It is an opportunity for men and women who live and/or work within five minutes response time to the fire station to potentially save lives in fire, flood and road traffic emergencies.

Being on-call means volunteers provide a level of cover whilst at work or at home and when they are needed their pager will alert them to attend the station.

People who can give cover during the day are particularly needed.

Recruits need to be over 18 and have a good level of fitness and strength, but sometimes people over estimate the levels required and this can deter them - particularly women - from applying.

Equally living with a disability is not automatically a barrier to operational firefighting - it depends on the nature of the disability. Once recruited full training is provided.

Watch Manager Ian Turner said: “We are an inclusive employer and are working towards a workforce which reflects the local community, so if you are interested please come along to Axminster Fire Station any Tuesday evening.

“Interested? So was I. That was 30 years ago. So many of my colleagues are surprised by the years we serve, put simply it becomes a way of life.

“You will need a positive attitude. However, if you are right for this job it will reward you in countless ways.

“Your determination and personal standards will grow as you meet new challenges.

“This caring organisation will help you every step of the way. You will meet many new friends and inspirational leaders.

“During your development you will learn many new skills and witness exciting, unusual, tragic and heart-warming incidents.

“You will take great pride in the uniform serving the community by acting to protect and save as an operational Firefighter.

Find further information via Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue website ‘working for us’ or Facebook media.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Midweek Herald. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Acclaimed Seaton food hub launches in Axminster’s Community Waffle House

Axminster Community Waffle Housse director Sophie McLachlan with SAVE food hub volunteers Julian Bond, Jemma Moran and Nikki Mansell. Picture: Matt Smith.

New owner for newspaper group

Newspaper

Worship moves to the car park at Kilmington Baptist church

Car Park Praise at Kilmington Baptists Church. Picture KBC

New Life concert at Axmouth

The 'New Life' Classical Garden Concert photographed from the balcony at Old Harbour House by Dot Browning

Seaton and Honiton play areas share £170,000 for upgrades

Cathy Gardner, Geoff Jung and Luke Jeffrey at Honiton's refurbished Cherry Close play area Picture EDDC

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Acclaimed Seaton food hub launches in Axminster’s Community Waffle House

Axminster Community Waffle Housse director Sophie McLachlan with SAVE food hub volunteers Julian Bond, Jemma Moran and Nikki Mansell. Picture: Matt Smith.

New owner for newspaper group

Newspaper

Worship moves to the car park at Kilmington Baptist church

Car Park Praise at Kilmington Baptists Church. Picture KBC

New Life concert at Axmouth

The 'New Life' Classical Garden Concert photographed from the balcony at Old Harbour House by Dot Browning

Seaton and Honiton play areas share £170,000 for upgrades

Cathy Gardner, Geoff Jung and Luke Jeffrey at Honiton's refurbished Cherry Close play area Picture EDDC

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Lack of Axminster firefighters sets alarm bells ringing

Axminster Fire Station. Picture: Chris Carson

Hippos pull off comeback to earn draw

Action from the Honiton Town 2-1 home win over Holsworthy on the opening day of the 2020/21 South West Peninsula League Premier Division East campaign. Picture: ANDREW SYMONDS

New Life concert at Axmouth

The 'New Life' Classical Garden Concert photographed from the balcony at Old Harbour House by Dot Browning

Official figures reveal no new deaths from coronavirus recorded across Devon and Cornwall

No new deaths from coronavirus have been recorded in Devon and Cornwall in the latest figures from the Office of National Statistics Picture: Getty Images

Social gatherings of more than six to be banned as national coronavirus cases rise

Coronavirus Picture: Getty Images