Photographer documents isolation to raise money for mental health charity
PUBLISHED: 10:39 10 June 2020
Archant
A photographer has been documenting families’ time in lockdown as a way of raising money for a mental health charity.
Suzie McFadzean is a member of the Axminster charity ARC’s fundraising team which provides counselling and psychotherapy.
Since lockdown began, traditional methods of fundraising have ground to a halt, so Suzie has been using her skills as a photographer to raise some money.
She trained as a photographer whilst living in Austria so decided to put her skills to use and take photos of families in Membury and Kilmington to document their isolation using a long lens.
There was no charge for the photography, but she instead asked for a donation to her Just Giving page in return for the digital copies of the photos.
So far, Suzie has raised nearly £1,400 which has helped to keep the charity afloat. If you would like to take part, you contact her via email at mrsmacspic@gmail.com.
