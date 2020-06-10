Photographer documents isolation to raise money for mental health charity

Photos by Suzanne McFadzean, who is raising money for Axminster charity ARC, documenting lockdown life. Picture: Suzanne McFadzean Archant

A photographer has been documenting families’ time in lockdown as a way of raising money for a mental health charity.

Suzie McFadzean is a member of the Axminster charity ARC’s fundraising team which provides counselling and psychotherapy.

Since lockdown began, traditional methods of fundraising have ground to a halt, so Suzie has been using her skills as a photographer to raise some money.

She trained as a photographer whilst living in Austria so decided to put her skills to use and take photos of families in Membury and Kilmington to document their isolation using a long lens.

There was no charge for the photography, but she instead asked for a donation to her Just Giving page in return for the digital copies of the photos.

So far, Suzie has raised nearly £1,400 which has helped to keep the charity afloat. If you would like to take part, you contact her via email at mrsmacspic@gmail.com.