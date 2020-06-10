Advanced search

Photographer documents isolation to raise money for mental health charity

PUBLISHED: 10:39 10 June 2020

Photos by Suzanne McFadzean, who is raising money for Axminster charity ARC, documenting lockdown life. Picture: Suzanne McFadzean

Photos by Suzanne McFadzean, who is raising money for Axminster charity ARC, documenting lockdown life. Picture: Suzanne McFadzean

A photographer has been documenting families’ time in lockdown as a way of raising money for a mental health charity.

Photos by Suzanne McFadzean, who is raising money for Axminster charity ARC, documenting lockdown life. Picture: Suzanne McFadzean

Suzie McFadzean is a member of the Axminster charity ARC’s fundraising team which provides counselling and psychotherapy.

Since lockdown began, traditional methods of fundraising have ground to a halt, so Suzie has been using her skills as a photographer to raise some money.

She trained as a photographer whilst living in Austria so decided to put her skills to use and take photos of families in Membury and Kilmington to document their isolation using a long lens.

There was no charge for the photography, but she instead asked for a donation to her Just Giving page in return for the digital copies of the photos.

Photos by Suzanne McFadzean, who is raising money for Axminster charity ARC, documenting lockdown life. Picture: Suzanne McFadzean

So far, Suzie has raised nearly £1,400 which has helped to keep the charity afloat. If you would like to take part, you contact her via email at mrsmacspic@gmail.com.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Midweek Herald. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

