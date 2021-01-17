Published: 7:00 AM January 17, 2021

Arc, Axminster’s unique counselling charity would like to thank all of Axminster Tesco’s staff and customers for the very generous donations received as a result of the Christmas Wish Tree that was in the local branch of Tesco.

The Wish Tree was covered in a plethora of messages from thanking key workers, wishing for a baby sister to praying for world health and peace.

Store manager Helen Collins and customer assistant Maria Henson presented a £400 cheque to Craig Billington, one of the leading counsellors from Arc on December 20. Craig said: “Arc are so grateful for this amazing donation from Tesco customers and staff.

“Without such generosity from the local community arc would not be able to exist. Arc has continued to work throughout 2020 and with continued fundraising and donations will continue to do so throughout 2021. We wish everybody a safe and healthy 2021”.