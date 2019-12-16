Beer Primary School rated 'excellent'

Archdeacon Andrew Beane with pupils and staff. Picture: Beer Primary School Archant

Beer Primary School has received top marks following a visit by church education inspectors.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Staff and pupils were presented with a certificate of excellence by the new Archdeacon of Exeter, Andrew Beane, on Wednesday, December 5.

The accolade follows a SIAMS (Statutory Inspection of Anglican and Methodist Schools) inspection in June.

As part of his visit, the Venerable Beane joined school staff and pupils for their daily collective worship which was hosted by the village vicar, the Rev Jeremy Trew.

He then enjoyed listening to the children perform a lively selection of songs from their forthcoming nativity play before being given a tour of the school.

The Archdeacon spoke to the children about their hard work and dedication, recognising that the children's passion and curiosity were instrumental in achieving this high standard.

A spokesman for the school said: "We are very proud of our children and were delighted with the outcomes from the SIAMS inspection.

"The Church of England's framework for inspection has undergone a recent change which has raised the bar for all church schools so we are delighted to have achieved an 'excellent' outcome.

"The report recognises our sense of belonging and family that underpin what we do."