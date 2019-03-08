Archie has another close shave after being rescued from sea

Archie with some of the crew members who rescued him and his friend Bo. Picture: Richard Horobin Archant

A 14-year-old schoolboy rescued with his friend after being swept out to sea from the River Axe has had another close shave.

Archie undergoes the chop. Picture: Richard Horobin Archie undergoes the chop. Picture: Richard Horobin

Archie Woollacott, from Fishpond in Dorset, had his hair shaved off to raise a donation for the RNLI volunteers from Lyme Regis.

Its lifeboat crew saved him and his 14-year-old friend, known as Bo, on June 28.

Bo jumped into the water to try and save Archie after he got into difficulty.

Both boys were taken to hospital once rescued.

Archie (left) after getting his hair cut. Picture: Richard Horobin. Archie (left) after getting his hair cut. Picture: Richard Horobin.

With 100 of his fellow students at Axe Valley Academy and his mum, Emily, looking on Archie had his very short back and sides as fellow student Sammie D'Alberlansln wielded the electric razor.

Archie reckons he raised £300 with his haircut and the school also received donations for the RNLI on its no-uniform day.

A presentation is planned for next Friday at the last assembly before the summer break.