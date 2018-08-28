Advanced search

New chapter for Axminster book shop

PUBLISHED: 09:01 06 January 2019

Simon Holmes (left) takes over from Tim Pritchard at the Archway Bookshop in Axminster. Picture Barrie Hedge

Simon Holmes (left) takes over from Tim Pritchard at the Archway Bookshop in Axminster. Picture Barrie Hedge

New owner set to take over at Archway this month

Axminster’s 53-year-old Archway Bookshop begins a new chapter next week as Tim Pritchard hands ownership to Simon Holmes.

Tim bought the popular shop six years ago, having previously managed Serendip Books in Lyme Regis for several years.

He said: “I shall be sad to go but the time has come for a change, and I am pleased to be passing the Archway on to someone who very clearly appreciates the joys of a small independent bookshop in a delightful market town.

“I will certainly miss the customers and my staff and count myself lucky to be able to count so many as friends.”

Simon, a former local government consultant, who lives in Colyton, said: “I would like to develop the Archway’s online presence, but I have no big plans to change what is very clearly an institution.

“Tim has done a fine job here and the shop has a loyal customer following. I look forward to getting to know them all.”

He takes over on Monday, January 14.

