Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter
Updated

Woman taken to hospital after armed police swarm Honiton street

PUBLISHED: 09:26 20 June 2019 | UPDATED: 10:24 20 June 2019

Archant

Residents of a Honiton road awoke to armed police and dogs arrive at a property after growing concerns for the welfare of a woman inside.

A woman has been taken to hospital after concern for her welfare prompted armed police to swarm a Honiton street.

Shocked residents in Chestnut Road woke to the sight of heavily-armed police and dogs in Chestnut Road.

Paramedics and police negotiators also attended the incident at around 4am this morning (Thursday).

A spokesman for Devon and Cornwall Police said: "The woman in question was initially taken into police custody at the scene and was subsequently handed over to the care of medical professionals.

"She has since been taken to the Royal Devon and Exeter Hospital."

Police enquiries are continuing into the matter.

Most Read

Owners of new restaurant in Honiton say it will serve ‘proper’ Indian food

Owners of Indian Cuisine, Koyes Uddin and Joynul Islam outside the restaurant in New Street. Ref mhh 25 19TI 6802. Picture: Terry Ife

FOOD REVIEW: Mediterranean magic at Le Pisani in Seaton

Le Pisani, in Fore Street, Seaton. Picture: Callum Lawton

Police concerned for welfare of Axminster woman, 48, reported missing

Police are growing increasingly concerned for the welfare of Karen Elizabeth Wyatt. Picture: Devon and Cornwall Police

‘Grand Designs’ style home plan is rejected

A picture of the derelict and dilapidated cottage shown to the planning committee and (inset) the concept of what the S-shaped cob and straw cottage, designed to replace it, would have looked like. Image: RCollins Architects.

Unique ship set to arrive in Lyme

The Phoenicia is heading for Lyme Regis. Picture Danielle Eubank

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Owners of new restaurant in Honiton say it will serve ‘proper’ Indian food

Owners of Indian Cuisine, Koyes Uddin and Joynul Islam outside the restaurant in New Street. Ref mhh 25 19TI 6802. Picture: Terry Ife

FOOD REVIEW: Mediterranean magic at Le Pisani in Seaton

Le Pisani, in Fore Street, Seaton. Picture: Callum Lawton

Police concerned for welfare of Axminster woman, 48, reported missing

Police are growing increasingly concerned for the welfare of Karen Elizabeth Wyatt. Picture: Devon and Cornwall Police

‘Grand Designs’ style home plan is rejected

A picture of the derelict and dilapidated cottage shown to the planning committee and (inset) the concept of what the S-shaped cob and straw cottage, designed to replace it, would have looked like. Image: RCollins Architects.

Unique ship set to arrive in Lyme

The Phoenicia is heading for Lyme Regis. Picture Danielle Eubank

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Honiton petanque suffer mixed fortunes in meetings with North Devon teams

Action from a singles petanque match

Beer Blazers mount stunning comeback to stay top of the Honiton Netball League

Axminster mixed team bowl to victory in close encounter with Taunton Deane

Sidmouth bowls mixed pairs competition. Ref shsp 23-17TI 3929. Picture: Terry Ife

Honiton Seniors Green Jersey win for Peter Clarke

Golf on a foggy day! Picture TERRY IFE

Woman taken to hospital after armed police swarm Honiton street

Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists