Woman taken to hospital after armed police swarm Honiton street

Residents of a Honiton road awoke to armed police and dogs arrive at a property after growing concerns for the welfare of a woman inside.

Shocked residents in Chestnut Road woke to the sight of heavily-armed police and dogs in Chestnut Road.

Paramedics and police negotiators also attended the incident at around 4am this morning (Thursday).

A spokesman for Devon and Cornwall Police said: "The woman in question was initially taken into police custody at the scene and was subsequently handed over to the care of medical professionals.

"She has since been taken to the Royal Devon and Exeter Hospital."

Police enquiries are continuing into the matter.