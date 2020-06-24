Police arrest suspected armed man near Axminster
PUBLISHED: 13:24 24 June 2020 | UPDATED: 13:24 24 June 2020
Archant
Police were called to a village near Axminster at around 7.30pm last night (Tuesday, June 23) following reports of a suspected armed person
Armed officers attended the scene assisted by the police helicopter.
A person was detained by police and is currently in custody awaiting questioning.
