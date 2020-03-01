Big turnout expected at this year's Colyton Tractor run

Representatives of Crohn's and Colitis UK received £2,800 following last year's Colyton Vintage Tractor Road Run. Picture: submitted Archant

Around 120 agricultural vehicles are expected to take part in this year's Colyton Vintage Tractor Road Run.

The popular event, now in its 20th year, will take place on Bank Holiday Monday, May 25.

Leaving Colyton playing fields at 10.30am they will head off through Whitford, Musbury, Combpyne, Rousdon Estate, Axmouth, Seaton, Beer, Gatcombe, Ashdown and back to Colyton.

Organisers are expecting large crowds again this year, so advise people to arrive early to allow plenty of time to view the collection of vintage and classic tractors.

The vehicles will start lining up from 8.30am and refreshments will be available.

For those not able to visit in the morning, the tractors are expected back at Colyton by 2pm.

Although the road runs are put on for the enjoyment of the tractor drivers and onlookers, the event does raise a lot of money for charity - £42,965 so far.

Last year's run went through the Colyvale and finished at Farway Village Hall, where there were refreshments and the presentation of trophies.

Crohn's and Colitis UK received £2,800 to help support those suffering with this debilitating decease, here in the Exeter Region.