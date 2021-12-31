The FBU have reacted to the proposals. Picture: Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service - Credit: Devon and Somerset Fire and Resc

A man has been arrested after a suspected arson attack on a car in Axminster.

Firefighters were called out from Axminster fire station to Lyme Road at about 11.15pm on Thursday, December 30.

They found the car well alight and tackled the fire with two breathing apparatus, two hose reel jets and a thermal imaging camera. They also used equipment from the Environment Agency to contain fuel and oil that were spilling from the vehicle, and Highways were brought in to deal with the spillage on the carriageway.

The fire is believed to have been started deliberately, and a man was taken into police custody at the scene.