News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Midweek Herald > News

Man arrested after 'deliberate' car fire in Axminster

person

Philippa Davies

Published: 9:39 AM December 31, 2021
The FBU have reacted to the proposals. Picture: Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service

The FBU have reacted to the proposals. Picture: Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service - Credit: Devon and Somerset Fire and Resc

A man has been arrested after a suspected arson attack on a car in Axminster. 

Firefighters were called out from Axminster fire station to Lyme Road at about 11.15pm on Thursday, December 30.

They found the car well alight and tackled the fire with two breathing apparatus, two hose reel jets and a thermal imaging camera. They also used equipment from the Environment Agency to contain fuel and oil that were spilling from the vehicle, and Highways were brought in to deal with the spillage on the carriageway. 

The fire is believed to have been started deliberately, and a man was taken into police custody at the scene. 

East Devon News
Axminster News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

splash by a car as it goes through flood water

Opinion

Christmas Day spent helping stranded motorist

Paul Arnott

person
A Christmas card from the past

Christmas | Opinion

'100 years ago - times were tough at Christmas time...'

Margaret Lewis, curator of Honiton Museum

Author Picture Icon
St Helen's Farm is recalling its Goat Butter due to the possible presence of metal, as issued by The Food Standards Agency.

Butter containing metal among products recalled due to safety concerns

Robbie Nichols

Author Picture Icon
Kevin, Kathy and Olivia at Escot

Running

Honiton runners say Merry Christmas with top results

Tim Herbert

person