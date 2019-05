Arson attack on moped in Honiton

Fire was put out by a member of the public using a garden hose

A moped has been deliberately set on fire in Honiton.

Firefighters were called out to Oaklea at 8.35pm on Thursday, May 23 where they found the vehicle well alight.

The flames were extinguished by a member of the public using a garden hose, and the fire crew made sure the scene was safe.