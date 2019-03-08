Arson attack on wooden shed in Clyst Honiton
PUBLISHED: 10:44 29 June 2019
Archant
The fire severely damaged the contents of the timber building
A fire in a wooden storage building in Clyst Honiton on Friday afternoon was started deliberately, according to the fire service.
Firefighters were initially called out to a report of undergrowth on fire at about 4.20pm. They found the 8m by 6m timber shed ablaze, and the fire damaged about three quarters of its contents. Arson is being blamed for the incident, but there are no further details at present.
Comments have been disabled on this article.