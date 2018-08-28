Advanced search

Axminster car fire

PUBLISHED: 10:50 31 December 2018

Axminster fire engine. Picture: Fire Service

Axminster fire engine. Picture: Fire Service

Archant

Vehicle completely destroyed in suspected arson attack

A car was destroyed in a suspected arson attack at Axminster in the early hours of today (Monday, December 31).

Local firefighters were called to the Millwey Rise Industrial Estate at around 12.15am.

On arrival, the incident commander confirmed that there was a car well alight and quickly got to work using two hose reel Jets, a thermal imaging camera and small tools to extinguish the blaze.

The car was completely destroyed and were police informed of suspected arson.

