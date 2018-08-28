Advanced search

Honiton fire - arson suspected

PUBLISHED: 20:01 30 January 2019

Occupants of High Street property escape unhurt after bedroom blaze

A fire in a town centre property at Honiton this afternoon (Wednesday, January 30) is believed to have been started deliberately.

Firefighters from Honiton, Ottery St Mary and Sidmouth were called to the building, in High Street, at around 4.45pm.

All the occupants were safely outside and the crews extinguished the blaze quickly, before using thermal imaging to check for hot spots.

Positive pressure ventilation was used to clear the property of smoke.

A spokesman for Devon and Somerset Fire Service said the cause of the blaze was deemed to be deliberate ignition.

