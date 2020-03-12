Art exhibition at East Devon Business Centre, Honiton

A free art exhibition is at the East Devon Business Centre in Honiton until the end of April.

The centre regularly shows paintings by local artists in its public 'hub' area.

It is currently displaying 30 works by Chris Poole of the Otter Vale Art Society, and 20 by various other members of the society.

Chris is the first to admit that artistically he was a slow starter. At school, he was even refused permission to take an art exam. But later in life he took it up again, and now enjoys exploring a range of styles and materials.

He said: 'What I look for in a successful work is creating a two-way 'conversation' with the picture.

'When this happens, the result is sometimes a nice surprise and better than I imagined before starting, and it's the hope of this surprise that is my reason for beginning any picture.'

The business centre is open from Monday to Friday, 8.30am until 5pm.