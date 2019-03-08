Artist Mike Bernard holds solo exhibition at Marine House, Beer

Advanced search

PUBLISHED: 17:01 15 September 2019

Cow Parsley and Devon Country Lane. Picture: Mike Bernard

Cow Parsley and Devon Country Lane. Picture: Mike Bernard

: Mike Bernard

Paintings of much-loved East Devon scenes by an award-winning artist go on show at Marine House in Beer this month.

Devon Fishing Village (Beer). Picture: : Mike BernardDevon Fishing Village (Beer). Picture: : Mike Bernard

Mike Bernard RI is nationally recognised for his original style of incorporating collage and acrylics to form cleverly observed mixed media artworks.

He chooses unusual angles to present a fresh view of familiar places, and then applies his special techniques to bring the composition to life

He said: "I enjoy the way textures, shapes, colour and 'happy accidents' steer the direction of my paintings.".

Born in Kent, Mike moved to Devon in 2008 inspired by the stunning Devonshire light. His solo exhibition, Exploring Devon's Jurassic Coast & Countryside (with trips to Venice and London), includes more than 30 local paintings, as well as some landscape works from London and Venice.

Heading to the Beach (Beer). Picture: Mike BernardHeading to the Beach (Beer). Picture: Mike Bernard

The exhibition will be open daily from 10am until 5.30pm, starting on Saturday, September 21 and finishing on Friday, October 4.

Everyone is welcome to attend the opening day from 11am, when Mike will be present.

