Celebrated artist captures high noon at Colyton

Simeon Stafford's picture of Coilyton tram station. Picture: Seaton Tramway Archant

Leading contemporary artist Simeon Stafford was so inspired by his visit to the tram station at Colyton he decided to capture it on canvass.

Artist Simeon Stafford with Steve Waite, manager at Seaton Tramway. Picture: Alison Summerfield Artist Simeon Stafford with Steve Waite, manager at Seaton Tramway. Picture: Alison Summerfield

A painting quickly followed and is now hanging, for a brief spell, at the new Seaton Tramway station for visitors to enjoy.

Later in the year it will take a tram ride to Colyton where it will hang, perhaps more befittingly - considering its title High Noon at Colyton.

The painting is, however, for sale should a visitor be interested in having it hanging in their own home.

A spokesman for the tramway said: "Stand in front of the painting and you are transported into a world of undiluted happiness and in today's challenging world that's a 'nice' place to be."

Simeon's paintings are held in public and private collections world wide, including that of HRH the Queen, Hugh Grant and notable film directors

