Advanced search

Digital Decoded

Celebrated artist captures high noon at Colyton

PUBLISHED: 07:19 16 August 2019 | UPDATED: 07:59 16 August 2019

Simeon Stafford's picture of Coilyton tram station. Picture: Seaton Tramway

Simeon Stafford's picture of Coilyton tram station. Picture: Seaton Tramway

Archant

Leading contemporary artist Simeon Stafford was so inspired by his visit to the tram station at Colyton he decided to capture it on canvass.

Artist Simeon Stafford with Steve Waite, manager at Seaton Tramway. Picture: Alison SummerfieldArtist Simeon Stafford with Steve Waite, manager at Seaton Tramway. Picture: Alison Summerfield

A painting quickly followed and is now hanging, for a brief spell, at the new Seaton Tramway station for visitors to enjoy.

Later in the year it will take a tram ride to Colyton where it will hang, perhaps more befittingly - considering its title High Noon at Colyton.

The painting is, however, for sale should a visitor be interested in having it hanging in their own home.

A spokesman for the tramway said: "Stand in front of the painting and you are transported into a world of undiluted happiness and in today's challenging world that's a 'nice' place to be."

Simeon's paintings are held in public and private collections world wide, including that of HRH the Queen, Hugh Grant and notable film directors

To find out more about Seaton Tramway and it services between the town and Colyton click here

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Honiton man caught out in paedophile hunters’ sting

Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Archant

Which bands will the organiser of the Beautiful Days festival be making sure he doesn’t miss?

Skunk Anansie, headlining on Friday night. Picture: Tom Barnes

A Level results day: See how students in your area did

Colyton Grammar School students celebrate their A level results. Picture Andrew Gould

Axminster declares a climate emergency

Axminster mayor Anni Young outside The Guildhall where solar panels may be installed to help reduced the town's carbon footprint. Picture: Chris Carson

‘Outstanding’ grades for Honiton students on A level results day

Honiton students (L-R) Jake Matthews, Amberina Askew and Imogen Lyne on A-level results day. Picture: Callum Lawton

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Honiton man caught out in paedophile hunters’ sting

Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Archant

Which bands will the organiser of the Beautiful Days festival be making sure he doesn’t miss?

Skunk Anansie, headlining on Friday night. Picture: Tom Barnes

A Level results day: See how students in your area did

Colyton Grammar School students celebrate their A level results. Picture Andrew Gould

Axminster declares a climate emergency

Axminster mayor Anni Young outside The Guildhall where solar panels may be installed to help reduced the town's carbon footprint. Picture: Chris Carson

‘Outstanding’ grades for Honiton students on A level results day

Honiton students (L-R) Jake Matthews, Amberina Askew and Imogen Lyne on A-level results day. Picture: Callum Lawton

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Celebrated artist captures high noon at Colyton

Simeon Stafford's picture of Coilyton tram station. Picture: Seaton Tramway

Axminster boss Stunell left perplexed after Sidmouth defeat

Axminster Town's summer signing from Bridport Town, striker Richard Hebditch. Picture AXMINSTER TOWN FC

Axe Valley Runners hosting a Couch to 5k course for complete running beginners

Running

AVRs Eleanor Wood wins the Haselbury Trail Race Ham Stone Trophy

Axminster bowlers enjoy clean sweep of success in friendly matches

Sidmouth bowling club friendly. Ref shsp 19 17TI 2435. Picture: Terry Ife
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists