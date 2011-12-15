ASBO breach jail warning

Published: 9:00 AM December 15, 2011 Updated: 11:16 AM November 7, 2020

20-year-old ordered not to enter licensed premises in Honiton.

A HONITON woman has been ordered to curb her offending or face Christmas in jail.

Victoria Louise Williams, of George Street, pleaded guilty to multiple counts of breaching an anti-social behaviour order (ASBO) and causing criminal damage when she appeared at Central Devon Magistrates’ Court on Friday.

The court heard that on November 6 she was in breach of her ASBO when she associated with a named individual, whom she is prohibited from seeing, in The Orange Tree.

She committed a further two breaches of the order on November 9 at Tesco in Honiton and caused criminal damage by emptying the contents of a fire extinguisher in the supermarket’s petrol station.

You may also want to watch:

She also pleaded guilty to three other breaches, between October 14 and November 26, and commissioning a further offence whilst subject to a conditional discharge.

Williams was described by her defence as a “vulnerable young lady”, who had undergone a difficult period of time and had not felt able to return home.

The court heard that the 20-year-old had been due to be fitted with an electronic tag, but authorities had been unable to trace her.

However, since committing her last offences, she has not come to the attention of the police.

District judge Nigel Hodkinson said: “You are still at risk of going to prison.

“I am prepared to grant bail.”

Williams has been ordered not to enter any licensed premises in Honiton and comply with a curfew from 7pm to 7am where she will be subject to an electronic tag.

He added: “That covers over the Christmas period. If you need to go to any family do outside of the home you are going to have to apply to the court, who may or may not grant permission.

“If you breach this you will be arrested and spend your time in custody.

“It is totally a matter for you.”

Williams has been remanded on unconditional bail until January 4, 2012, when she will appear in court for sentencing.