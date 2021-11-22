News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Come down to Ashclyst Country Fair this Saturday

Adam Manning

Published: 11:14 AM November 22, 2021
Amelia Greenway with farm animals

Organiser of Ashclyst Country Fair Amelia Greenway - Credit: Amelia Greenway

A fair to raise money for local charities and support sustainable farming practices is taking place in Ashclyst on Saturday (November 27). 

The Country Fair, being held for the first time on the Caddihoe Scout campsite in Ashclyst Forest, will feature live animals, a pop-up farm shop, stalls selling local crafts and a bar with local cider. Locally produced organic hot food will be available. There will also be entertainment including demonstrations by the local scouts, a dog show and ferret racing. The dog show starts at noon.

Pigs in a field at Ashclyst Farm

Pigs in a field on Ashclyst Farm - Credit: Amelia Greenway

All the money raised will be going to local charities in Devon. Ashclyst Farm are also raising money to import a rare breed of pig called 'mangalitza'

Organiser Amelia Greenaway said they 'look forward to welcoming the local community in aid of supporting sustainable farming practices and local produce'. 

The Country Fair opens at 11am and runs until 4.30pm. Admission is free, there is also free parking.

poster devon

Ashlcyst Fair poster - Credit: Amelia Greenway


Cranbrook News

