Services re-opening at Axminster Hospital

Axminster Hospital. Picture Chris Carson Archant

The chairman of Axminster Hospital League of Friends has pledged its continued support for local health and care services .

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Axminster Hospital League of Friends chairman Dr Phil Taylpr.Picture: Chris Carson Axminster Hospital League of Friends chairman Dr Phil Taylpr.Picture: Chris Carson

In a message to residents Dr Phil Taylor said: “The Trustees send their best wishes to all those of our community who have suffered so much in so many ways because of the Covid Crisis and are still doing so.

“We were forced to cancel our AGM and at present it isn’t possible for us to plan another one at present.

“Services have been reopening at Axminster Hospital and we still urge anyone referred to a hospital service to ASK FOR AXMINSTER!

“We continue our support for various health and care services and continue to fully fund H@H (hospice at home) in the area served by the Axminster Medical Practice.

“If you have any feedback about the service we would be pleased to receive it.

“We are still open to the possibility of new requests for funding which meet our criteria

“Contact our secretary Ann Veit via Axminster Hospital, Chard Street, Axminster EX13 5DU or on annvmus@aol.com “