Services re-opening at Axminster Hospital
PUBLISHED: 11:58 07 August 2020 | UPDATED: 12:03 07 August 2020
Archant
The chairman of Axminster Hospital League of Friends has pledged its continued support for local health and care services .
In a message to residents Dr Phil Taylor said: “The Trustees send their best wishes to all those of our community who have suffered so much in so many ways because of the Covid Crisis and are still doing so.
“We were forced to cancel our AGM and at present it isn’t possible for us to plan another one at present.
“Services have been reopening at Axminster Hospital and we still urge anyone referred to a hospital service to ASK FOR AXMINSTER!
“We continue our support for various health and care services and continue to fully fund H@H (hospice at home) in the area served by the Axminster Medical Practice.
“If you have any feedback about the service we would be pleased to receive it.
“We are still open to the possibility of new requests for funding which meet our criteria
“Contact our secretary Ann Veit via Axminster Hospital, Chard Street, Axminster EX13 5DU or on annvmus@aol.com “
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Midweek Herald. Click the link in the orange box above for details.
Comments have been disabled on this article.