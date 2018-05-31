Advanced search

US country band Asleep at the Wheel to play at The Beehive, Honiton

PUBLISHED: 10:54 21 February 2020 | UPDATED: 10:54 21 February 2020

Asleep at the Wheel. Picture: Mike Shore

The 10-time Grammy Award winning country/western/swing band Asleep at the Wheel are doing a 50th anniversary world tour - and The Beehive in Honiton is to host one of only eight UK gigs.

The 'undisputed kings of Western swing' from Austin, Texas will play there on Sunday, May 31.

With an incredible eight-piece line up and their 6ft 7 inches tall founder member Ray Benson still very much at the helm, their history is the stuff of legend.

Over the years they have shared stages with the likes of Bob Dylan, Alice Cooper, Hot Tuna, Lyle Lovett, Van Morrison, George Strait, Emmylou Harris, Willie Nelson, Merle Haggard, Ray Price, Reba McIntyre, Ricky Skaggs, Garth Brooks and Vince Gill.

Radio 2's Bob Harris will be featuring an unprecedented eight Asleep At The Wheel tracks on his Country Show leading up to the gig.

Tickets are £23. This is a standing gig, but some seats will be available.

For more information or to book tickets visit The Beehive's website or call the box office on 01404 384 050.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

