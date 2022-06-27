Police investigate assault at Axe Vale Show

News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Philippa Davies

Published: 11:29 AM June 27, 2022
Devon and Cornwall Police

Devon and Cornwall Police car - Credit: LDRS

Police are appealing for witnesses to an assault on a man at the Axe Vale Show earlier this month. 

It is reported to have taken place near the bar in the showground on Trafalgar Way, just outside Axminster, on Saturday, June 18. 

A 17-year-old man has been questioned about the incident and is currently on police bail as investigations continue.

A police spokesperson said: “Police were called to reports of an assault in Trafalgar Way, Axminster at around midday on Saturday 18 June. 

“A man sustained injuries which required hospital treatment. 

“A 17-year-old male from the Honiton area was arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent and has been released on police bail, to return on Friday 15 July, pending further enquiries. 

“If you witnessed the incident or have any information that could help the police with their enquiries, please email 101@dc.police.uk or call 101, quoting crime reference CR/053898/22.” 

Axminster News

